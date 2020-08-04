Floyd pitches shutout as Fairmont downs Clarksburg, 9-0
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont pitcher Daeshaun Floyd struck out 12 batters in a complete game shut out to lead his team over Clarksburg, 9-0.
Fairmont will now meet Bridgeport in the District 5 championship game on Wednesday.
The winner of that game will play in the state tournament in Greenbrier this weekend.
