Former West Virginia WR Oscar Patrick Passes Away at 72

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former West Virginia wide receiver Oscar Patrick has passed away at the age of 72.

Patrick was the first Mountaineer ever to record 50 receptions in a season in 1968. As a junior, he caught 50 passes for 770 yards and 5 touchdowns.

He was inducted into both the West Virginia All-Black schools sports and academic hall of fame and the McDowell County Sports hall of fame.

