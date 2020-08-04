Advertisement

Former West Virginia WR Oscar Patrick Passes Away at 72

First Mountaineer to record 50 receptions in a season
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former West Virginia wide receiver Oscar Patrick has passed away at the age of 72.

Patrick was the first Mountaineer ever to record 50 receptions in a season in 1968. As a junior, he caught 50 passes for 770 yards and 5 touchdowns.

He was inducted into both the West Virginia All-Black schools sports and academic hall of fame and the McDowell County Sports hall of fame.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Big 12 announces 10-game season for football

Updated: 30 minutes ago
9 conference games + 1 non-conference

Sports

Bridgeport bats erupt in 10-0 win over Shinnston

Updated: 1 hour ago
Had 14 hits for 10 runs

Sports

Floyd pitches shutout as Fairmont downs Clarksburg, 9-0

Updated: 1 hour ago
Floyd struck out 12 batters

Sports

Fairmont State names Greg Bamberger as new Athletics Director

Updated: 1 hours ago
Spent 15 years as AD at Kutztown University

Latest News

Sports

Salem’s Mitchell Inspiring Through Positivity & Community Service

Updated: 3 hours ago
Joined Nutter Fort Fire Department and volunteers for Jessie Rees Foundation

Sports

New York Empire Crowned World TeamTennis Champions

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

Big 12 Athletic Directors Split on 10-Game & 12-Game Season

Updated: 23 hours ago
Conference presidents will meet Monday

Sports

WVU's Crest Named Quarterbacks Coach at Concordia Prep (Md.)

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

Big 12 Athletic Directors Split on 10-Game & 12-Game Schedule

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

WVU’s Crest Named Concordia Prep (Md.) Quarterbacks Coach

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:25 AM EDT
Was WVU quarterback/wide receiver from 2014-2018