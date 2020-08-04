Local women bring awareness to revenge porn after site exposes people they know

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One website has been brought to the attention of many local women who are finding nude photo’s of themselves or people they know. 5 News will not share the name of the site to protect the women who are on it, but wanted to make people aware.

"This is such an important, urgent issue that lawmakers should be taking seriously," the director of public relations of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, Alisa Clements said. "It's not just in West Virginia, it's nationwide, I would even say it's global," she said.

Posting or sharing non consensual photos in the state of West Virginia is considered a criminal act, and the site that is sharing this content is currently under investigation by state police and their cyber crime unit.

Women in the community are raising awareness about this criminal act.

"While we (planned parenthood) aren't tracking this extensively, it is an issue we care about because it relates to sexual assault, it is an act of violence," Clements said.

Many are speaking out about the site through petitions and sharing their thoughts on social media. One local woman told me, via Facebook Messenger, she was almost a victim, and she’s seen many girls she went to school with on it, and at the time, she said they were underage.

Her statement is as follows:

“Well basically, I feel this page is a pedophile paradise. Anyone & everyone can have access to this website, & you really dont know who’s posting these pictures because everything is anonymous. When I was in high school I was informed someone was asking for pictures of me, none were posted thankfully, but they never use your full name. For example, it said sinsara W. They never use full names when asking for pictures. I saw pictures of almost every girl I went to school with, some performing sexual explicit acts. & obviously all were under age. & I’m almost certain the ones being posted now are underage as well. If I could offer advice to any of these young girls it would be to obtain a container of mace, because you never know what could happen in this crazy world we live in today.”

"We want people to be safe and be in control of their bodily autonomy and just reiterate that it is never okay to share private photos of somebody without their consent," Clements said.

The director of crimes against children unit, Sgt. James Kozik, told 5 News this is a site many units across the country are looking into and it can be tougher to find the source because the site is from overseas. However, Kozik mentioned that if you know who has posted a nude photo on any site, it will be easier to investigate.

