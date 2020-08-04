Marion County BOE adopts re-entry plan on 4-1 vote

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Marion County Board of Education (BOE) passed a re-entry plan with a 4-1 vote Monday evening.

Families can chose either a blended learning option or complete virtual option.

With the blended learning option, students will go to school for a portion of the week.

“That means students will come two days in different cohorts,” says Superintendent Randall Farley, “there will be a day in between, then the other cohort will come for two days, and when they’re not at school, they’ll be on distant learning.”

One group will include children with last names starting with A-L, the other with names starting with M-Z.

Farley says that parents can choose to have their children schooled virtually via distance learning.

“I am so glad we were given those options to keep our children safe, and I’m so happy that I have that option to keep my children at home, and I will be doing that, and I’m so glad there is a compromise,” says parent Nicole Walls.

“What I’m thinking about right now is that my child is safe, and so many others are safe,” she adds.

Farley says a tentative date for families’ decisions will be on August 15.

The plan is provisional on Gov. Jim Justice’s guidance that will come on Wednesday. There is a special meeting Thursday scheduled for 6 p.m. if the plan needs to be to be amended, according to BOE president Mary Jo Thomas.

