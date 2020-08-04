Multiple first responders exposed to COVID-19 after attending event in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple first responders that were at an event over the weekend were exposed to COVID-19 after one person at the event tested positive for the virus, according to Harrison County health officials.

Harrison Clarksburg Health Department Administrator Chad Bundy said a person attending an event at Bel Meadow Golf Club Saturday tested positive. Several first responder agencies were also at the event.

They’re all quarantining, Bundy said.

Bundy said they don’t have specific numbers, but they’re working to get the information.

Health officials are urging all first responders that attended the event to get tested.

