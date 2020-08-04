Randolph County man charged in connection to Oct. 2019 house fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County man is facing charges after investigators say he burned down his home in Oct. 2019.

Gordon Channell was arrested and charged with first-degree arson. Investigators say the fire happened at his home on Oct. 17, 2019.

According to a news release from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, an investigation began after the assistant chief at the Coalton Volunteer Fire Department received conflicting accounts on how the fire started at Channell’s home.

The home, located on Mabie-Cassidy Road, did not have any working utilities, according to investigators. It was deemed a total loss.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says it was contacted to help investigate. Over the last nine months, Assistant State Fire Marshal Rick Sovastion conducted interviews and served search warrants until probable cause was obtained to arrest Channell for arson.

Investigators say Channell was arrested on Aug. 1. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

