Salem’s Mitchell Inspiring Through Positivity & Community Service

Joined Nutter Fort Fire Department and volunteers for Jessie Rees Foundation
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Salem redshirt-sophomore first baseman Ty Mitchell is always team-first.

The Columbus, Ohio native has battled adversity throughout his life, which is where he learned his selfless mindset from. As a senior at Groveport High School, Mitchell received an offer to play baseball at Louisville. However, a shoulder injury that summer sidelined him forcing Louisville and other schools to remove their offers.

For his first two years of college, he bounced around to Miami (OH) and Ohio Valley University. After transferring twice, Mitchell contemplated hanging up his spikes. However, his summer coach made a call to his friend, Salem head man Addison Rouse, who gave Mitchell an offer and a chance.

Upon arriving at Salem and while sitting out the 2020 season due to NCAA transfer rules, he decided to pursue a childhood passion, firefighting. After reaching out to the Nutter Fort Fire Department over Facebook three months ago, Mitchell has become the newest member of the team.

He also volunteers for the Jessie Rees Foundation, giving joy jars filled with toys and goodies to children battling cancer.

