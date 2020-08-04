Advertisement

Tuesday Night Forecast | Northern Rainstorms, Clouds Clear Overnight

Comfortable tonight with a clearing sky
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Besides our breezy winds and Northern rain above US-50, clearing skies will be the trend into tonight with comfortable temperatures. An area of surface high pressure will keep us dry throughout the week and the influence of Northern air will keep temperatures seasonable until we warm under a ridge this weekend.

Wednesday: Besides an isolated shower from a trough digging into the area, most of us should see drier weather and feel much more comfortable. Plenty of sunshine between clouds and temperatures in the lower 80s.

Thursday: Increasing our rain chances for the afternoon/evening hours especially for our mountain counties. Plenty of dry time with sun and clouds. High: 84

Friday: Starting to see more sunshine filter in with temperatures gradually building. A quick rinse possible once again for Eastern areas. High: 86

This Weekend: Under surface high pressure and a nice ridge developing we should be able to enjoy mostly dry weather with abundant sunshine and temperatures warming into the upper 80s/low 90s.

