Advertisement

Virus outbreak at West Virginia nursing home grows

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va. The former West Virginia public health leader forced out by the governor says decades-old computer systems and cuts to staff over a period of years had made a challenging job even harder during a once-in-a-century pandemic. Republican Gov. Jim Justice demanded Dr. Cathy Slemp’s resignation on June 24. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va. The former West Virginia public health leader forced out by the governor says decades-old computer systems and cuts to staff over a period of years had made a challenging job even harder during a once-in-a-century pandemic. Republican Gov. Jim Justice demanded Dr. Cathy Slemp’s resignation on June 24. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)(Chris Jackson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More than 60 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in an ongoing outbreak at a West Virginia nursing home, officials said Monday.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice said 31 staffers and 33 residents at the Princeton Health Care Center have tested positive. Nineteen people linked to the Mercer County facility have been hospitalized. Three have died.

“Absolutely the Princeton situation is not good,” he said, adding that “our people are staying on top of this to the very, very best of our abilities.”

Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch said the state National Guard is providing protective equipment training and working on “airflow studies” at the facility.

West Virginia has roughly 2,000 active cases, the highest caseload since the outbreak began. Hospitalizations and intensive care unit patients are also at their highest levels. Since the outbreak began, state health officials have recorded around 7,000 cases and at least 117 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Jury in civil trial decides no excessive force during arrest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal jury in West Virginia has found that two Logan County police officers did not use excessive force during a 2018 encounter with a man.

News

Randolph County man charged in connection to Oct. 2019 house fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A Randolph County man is facing charges after investigators say he burned down his own home in Oct. 2019.

News

78 new cases of COVID-19, 7 additional deaths reported in W.Va. Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday. Seven additional deaths were also reported.

News

Marion County BOE adopts re-entry plan on 4-1 vote

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kaley Fedko
The plan consists of a blended learning option or a complete virtual one.

Latest News

News

Fairmont soldier surprises parents

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
Police cars pulled over private first class Kenneth Stahl’s parents and older brother and told them there was a problem with their car.

News

Kanye West files paperwork to appear on presidential ballot in West Virginia

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
Kanye West on Monday filed official paperwork to get on the ballot in 2020 as a presidential candidate in West Virginia, according to a spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s office.

News

Local teachers share their thoughts on returning back to school

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
With school just around the corner, there is still much debate on how interaction with students this year should be handled.

News

Harrison County Commission to reconsider vote on Confederate Statue

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The Harrison County Commission will revisit the decision on a statue of a Confederate general at its next meeting.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 20 hours ago

State

Bag limit for buck to remain at 3 in West Virginia

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
West Virginia officials have rejected a proposal to reduce the bag limit for bucks, so it will remain at three.