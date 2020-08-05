Advertisement

38,000 pounds of imported ground beef under recall

JBS Food Canada ULC is recalling 38,406 pounds of boneless beef head meat products that it says weren’t presented for import re-inspection into the United States.
JBS Food Canada ULC is recalling 38,406 pounds of boneless beef head meat products that it says weren’t presented for import re-inspection into the United States.(AP Graphics)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - More than 38,000 pounds of ground beef imported to the United States from Canada is being recalled because it may not have been properly inspected.

JBS Food Canada ULC is recalling 38,406 pounds of boneless beef head meat products that it says weren’t presented for import re-inspection into the United States.

The raw, frozen beef was imported on July 13 and processed into ground beef products by another company.

So far, there are no reports of illness.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service discovered through routine surveillance that the product had by-passed FSIS import re-inspection.

The recall includes 80 lb. boxes containing eight 10 lb. chubs of Balter Meat Company 73/27 ground beef with use by/freeze by dates of August 9 or 10, 2020; pack dates of 072020, 072120, or 072220, and lot codes of 2020A or 2030A.

They were shipped to distribution centers in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina for further distribution to retail stores.

Anyone who has bought these products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions can call JBS USA Consumer Hotline at (800) 727-2333.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

FAA: Boeing pressured safety workers at SC aircraft plant

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The FAA wants to fine Boeing $1.25 million, saying company managers pressured employees who were doing safety-related work for the agency at a South Carolina plant.

News

Gov. Justice announces new program to help with school reopening plan

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Every week, more questions about how students will return to school, what policies will be in place and how everyone will stay safe. During Governor Jim Justice’s covid briefing, he made an announcement about how schools will be allowed to move forward beginning September 8.

National

Negligence probed in deadly Beirut blast amid public anger

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE and ZEINA KARAM Associated Press
The Lebanese government says it is putting an unspecified number of Beirut port officials under house arrest pending an investigation into how 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate came to be stored at the port for years.

News

Pet Helpers: Meet Jackson Pawlick Starr!

Updated: 1 hours ago
Let us introduce to you Jackson Pawlick Starr, also know as “Artist of the Dogs.” With part of his ear missing he often gets confused with that “other dog artist.”

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Pet Helpers: Meet Jackson!!

Updated: 1 hours ago
Pet Helpers: Meet Jackson!

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 1 hours ago

National Politics

Virus aid: Where things stand in high-level Washington talks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
After more than a week’s worth of meetings, at least some clarity is emerging in the bipartisan Washington talks on a huge COVID-19 response bill.

National

Bank of America glitch; accounts show $0 balance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The bank said it’s trying to address the problem as quickly as possible.

National

Fiat Chrysler to recall vehicles that may pollute too much

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TOM KRISHER
About 1 million Fiat Chrysler vehicles with four-cylinder engines in the U.S. may spew too much pollution, and the company is working with government officials on a recall.