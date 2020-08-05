Advertisement

Harrison County Commission decides against removing statue of Confederate general

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - After more than an hour of discussion, Harrison County commissioners again decided against taking action on the Stonewall Jackson statue.

During Wednesday’s meeting, commissioner David Hinkle made a motion to move the statue to private land, but that motion died because it was not seconded.

The statue stands in front of the Harrison County Courthouse.

Jackson was born in Clarksburg in 1824. Jackson In 1953, the United Daughters of Confederacy built the statue.

In June, the commission voted 2-1 against removing the statue.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

