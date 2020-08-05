Health officials report 108 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 108 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday.

That brings the total count to 7,159.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 302,443 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 7,159 total cases and 124 deaths.

DHHR officials said 1,817 cases are currently active and 5,218 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 115 patients are currently hospitalized. Forty-seven patients are in ICU, and 13 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (30/0), Berkeley (643/27), Boone (92/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (60/1), Cabell (353/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/1), Doddridge (4/0), Fayette (134/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (88/1), Greenbrier (88/0), Hampshire (75/0), Hancock (102/4), Hardy (53/1), Harrison (203/1), Jackson (158/0), Jefferson (287/5), Kanawha (843/13), Lewis (27/1), Lincoln (75/0), Logan (162/0), Marion (175/4), Marshall (126/3), Mason (51/0), McDowell (47/1), Mercer (173/0), Mineral (114/2), Mingo (151/2), Monongalia (913/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (32/1), Ohio (262/1), Pendleton (41/1), Pleasants (8/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (102/23), Putnam (173/1), Raleigh (200/7), Randolph (203/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (7/0), Taylor (54/1), Tucker (11/0), Tyler (12/0), Upshur (36/3), Wayne (192/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (228/12), Wyoming (24/0).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.