Lloyd Allen “Al” Lehman, Jr.

Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lloyd Allen “Al” Lehman, Jr., 80 of Webster Springs passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at WVU Hospital Ruby Memorial. He was born December 25, 1939 in Cresaptown, MD to the late Lloyd Allen Lehman Sr. and Alice Harrison Lehman. Al served in the United States Air Force; was a retired machinist for Tru-fit; and was a Trustee and Deacon at Elk Valley Chapel. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, hunting, and baseball where he served as youth coach and umpire, and was a jokester. He is survived by his wife Ann Lehman; children Daniel Allen Lehman, Vicki Vasko, Brenda (Bob) Flora, Becky Twining, and Christy Canfield; grandchildren Robbie Flora, Cassie Flora, Jonathon Flora, Jamie Tschantz, Ryan Vasko, Robert Vasko, Ashley Canfield, and Andrea Canfield; many great-grandchildren; brothers John (Nancy) Lehman and Janie (Jerry) Strainer; and many other extended family and friends to mourn his passing. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Elk  Valley Chapel with Pastors Kyle Hall and Doy Carpenter officiating. Friends may join the family two hours prior to Service time at the Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Lehman family.

