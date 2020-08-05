Pet Helpers: Meet Jackson Pawlick Starr!

Let us introduce to you Jackson Pawlick Starr, also know as “Artist of the Dogs.” With part of his ear missing he often gets confused with that “other dog artist.”

Besides art Jackson has many other talents. He also sings a lingering, yet beautiful, song when he needs something to eat or wants to go out. Mr. Pawlick is good at leaving random art behind on pads, but prefers to do “his business” outside.

Jackson is also a professional cuddler. He loves cuddling up with his person or other dogs. He does great with cats and ok with older kids. Jackson has been neutered, up to date on vaccines, had flea meds, wormer and been heart worm tested. He will be microchipped before he goes to his new home. He is around 6 to 7 years old and weighs 11 pounds.

Who wants to make beautiful art with this guy for the rest of his life? His adoption fee is $150.00, and he is being fostered in Harrison County, West Virginia. If interested, fill out an application.

