Taylor County health officials report small COVID-19 outbreak at nursing home

TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Grafton-Taylor County Health Department has confirmed a small COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing home in the county.

Health officials said in a news release that the small outbreak is at Rosewood Nursing Home with the county’s 57th positive case of COVID-19.

According to health officials, 21 cases of COVID-19 are currently active in Taylor County.

The patient is a Taylor County resident in their 70s, according to health officials. They are currently in isolation.

An epidemiological investigation is currently underway, health officials said. Rosewood, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Public Health Command are working together to complete facility wide testing of all staff and residents.

Health officials said a thorough deep cleaning is underway, with additional guidance being provided.

