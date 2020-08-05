Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast | Eastern Showers May Interrupt Sunshine

A few showers along a stalled out front to our Southeast.
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today has been beautiful so far with seasonable temperatures and plenty of fair-weather clouds. While much of the area will enjoy dry weather, we may see a few showers squeeze in to our Eastern counties tonight with a stalled out front to the Southeast. A trough digs into the region with surface high pressure leading to a few more scattered showers for Thursday afternoon to an isolated storm. Temperatures warm late week and this weekend is setting up to feature drier weather with strong sunshine.

Thursday: Dry times with sun and clouds may be interrupted by a few afternoon showers to a pop-up summertime storm. Temperatures about average in the mid-80s with a slightly humid feel. High: 84

Friday: Most areas seem like they will wiggle away with dry weather and a mix of sun and clouds but a ripple moving through the upper parts of the atmosphere may provide enough lift for a storm to brew up along the higher terrain. High: 86

This Weekend: Under surface high pressure and a nice ridge developing we should be able to enjoy mostly dry weather with abundant sunshine and temperatures warming into the upper 80s/low 90s.

