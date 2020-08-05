Advertisement

Wednesday Night Forecast | Overnight Fog, Comfy Temps

By Colleen Campbell
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a near-perfect day temperature and sky condition-wise, we will be fairly quiet overnight. The last few hours pesky storms have been favoring far Eastern counties bordering Virginia - mainly Pendleton County. Those Eastern areas will likely see rain again by late tomorrow afternoon with a pop-up storm from daytime heating and lift very much possible. Some of those showers look like they want to scatter throughout NCWV at times so be aware tomorrow there’s the chance in being caught in some rain between dry times.

Thursday: Dry times with sun and clouds may be interrupted by a few afternoon showers to pop-up summertime storms. Temperatures about average in the mid-80s with a slightly humid feel. High: 84

Friday: Most areas seem like they will wiggle away with dry weather and a mix of sun and clouds but a ripple moving through the upper parts of the atmosphere may provide enough lift for a storm to brew up along the higher terrain. High: 86

This Weekend: Under surface high pressure and a nice ridge developing we should be able to enjoy mostly dry weather with abundant sunshine and temperatures warming into the upper 80s/low 90s.

