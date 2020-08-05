Wednesday’s Weather Forecast

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our weather pattern is changing going into the weekend. We will start off dry for your Wednesday morning but with a stalled front to our south, this will allow us to see some rain chances going into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will only reach the lower 80s as dewpoints will be in the lower 60s as we have some dry air aloft that will make it feel very comfortable outside. But going into Thursday a high-pressure system will be to our northeast allowing us to see some moisture from the Atlantic to help increase our rain chances and warm our temperatures back up to the 90s by the weekend.

Thursday: Our rain chances will start to increase going into the afternoon as our temperatures start to warm up into the mid-80s. High: 86

Friday: Most of our rain will be off to our eastern counties east of I79 going into Friday as temperatures continue to climb. High: 88

This Weekend: With a high-pressure system in place temperatures will be in the 90s for your weekend. With Saturday staying mostly dry with plenty of sunshine that will lead into Sunday, but rain chances will be back Sunday afternoon.

