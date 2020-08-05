Advertisement

Wednesday’s Weather Forecast

Warm up on the way!
Meteorologist Adam Wright
Meteorologist Adam Wright(WDTV)
By Adam Wright
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our weather pattern is changing going into the weekend. We will start off dry for your Wednesday morning but with a stalled front to our south, this will allow us to see some rain chances going into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will only reach the lower 80s as dewpoints will be in the lower 60s as we have some dry air aloft that will make it feel very comfortable outside. But going into Thursday a high-pressure system will be to our northeast allowing us to see some moisture from the Atlantic to help increase our rain chances and warm our temperatures back up to the 90s by the weekend.

Thursday: Our rain chances will start to increase going into the afternoon as our temperatures start to warm up into the mid-80s. High: 86

Friday: Most of our rain will be off to our eastern counties east of I79 going into Friday as temperatures continue to climb. High: 88

This Weekend: With a high-pressure system in place temperatures will be in the 90s for your weekend. With Saturday staying mostly dry with plenty of sunshine that will lead into Sunday, but rain chances will be back Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Tuesday Night Forecast | Stray Showers, Clearing Overnight

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Colleen Campbell
The remainder of our cold front producing scattered showers tonight to an isolated storm; severe weather looks to hold in Northern PA - but we could have an isolated storm pop-up in our Northern Counties before the night is over.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast August 4th 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago

Forecast

Jordan Darensbourg’s Tuesday Forecast

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Starting off with some rain and thunderstorms before skies clear late

Forecast

Monday Night Forecast | Rain Overnight, Latest on the Tropics

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Stalled out system in Ohio left us with dry weather for tonight, a nice break before scattered showers and pop-up storms that may produce nice wind at times arrives tomorrow.

Latest News

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast - August 3rd 2020

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT

Forecast

Sunday Night’s Forecast

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 8:19 PM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
The weather has been quiet today but rain chances are increasing for your Monday.

Forecast

Saturday Night’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Strong to severe storms are possible today with damaging winds, small hail, and lightning being the main concern.

Forecast

First Alert Weekend Forecast | Strong Storms Possible Saturday

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Warm front lifts overnight bringing an isolated shower/downpour. Scattered storms expected for Saturday afternoon that may become strong or severe.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast July 31st, 2020

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT