WV Patriots strike late to down Shinnston, 8-7

Ben McDougal hit a walk-off single in the seventh
Bridgeport
Bridgeport(wdtv)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) -Shinnston held a two run lead heading into the final two innings of the contest but the WV Patriots rallied for six runs to win, 8-7.

Ben McDougal hit the walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to complete the comeback.

RCB’s Grant Lowther went 2-for-3 with a run scored and 3 RBIs for the Patriots.

For Shinnston, Brayden Arcuri was 2-for-4 with 2 runs scored while Mikey Martin went 2-for-4 as well with 2 RBIs.

