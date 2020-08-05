Advertisement

WVU, WVWC provide re-entry updates and students react

By Kaley Fedko
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
W.Va (WDTV) - Two local colleges announced some sort of re-entry updates on Tuesday, and students in their pivotal years are optimistic.

West Virginia University (WVU) announced a phased return approach to campus with a late August 26 start date for students at the Morgantown campus.

Also in the re-entry plan, students will be required to wear masks and classrooms will have assigned seating.

Sophia Martino, a Notre Dame High School graduate and the reigning Miss West Virginia Teen USA, is an incoming freshman at WVU. She has already experienced milestones being altered by pandemic protocols, but she’s still excited about the college experience.

“I was a senior. I went through a lot of sad times. I didn’t really ‘graduate.’ I got my diploma in a mini van outside our church because graduation got canceled 30 minutes before it was supposed to happen,” says Martino.

Martino plans to study exercise physiology and business economics. She will be moving into the campus dormitories. The move-in date was also pushed back a week.

“I think I would be more sad if I wasn’t moving in, and all my classes were online, and I’d have to stay home,” adds Martino, ”I’m still at my dorm; i’m still at WVU, so that is really excited to me.”

West Virginia Wesleyan College (WVWC) took a different approach to re-entry.

The college announced that the school will not bring students back to campus in August and will instead start the fall semester online-only.

Asad Khan, a 19-year-old senior and business major who is on a full academic scholarship he received when he was 16, is also generally happy with his school’s decision.

“Whenever it comes to my work schedule and stuff like that, it’s actually better now that I can manage out my day, and I can sit in the comfort of my own home without a mask, instead of being a room full of students where I have to take every precaution,” says Khan.

This model won’t be without challenges, though, he says.

“An issue is professors being able to keep up. They have several different classes with many subjects they teach. With that, it’s might be difficult for them to upload assignments and keep up to date, but Wesleyan staff is the best of the best,” says Khan.

WVWC will start classes on August 17.

