118 new cases of COVID-19 reported in W.Va. Thursday

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 118 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday.

That brings the total count to 2,277.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 307,255 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 7,277 total cases and 124 deaths.

DHHR officials say 1,823 cases are currently active and 5,330 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 123 patients are currently hospitalized. Forty-seven patients are in ICU, and 11 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (647/28), Boone (95/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (60/1), Cabell (358/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/1), Doddridge (5/0), Fayette (137/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (96/1), Greenbrier (88/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (103/4), Hardy (56/1), Harrison (206/1), Jackson (160/0), Jefferson (288/6), Kanawha (863/13), Lewis (27/1), Lincoln (79/0), Logan (176/0), Marion (175/4), Marshall (125/3), Mason (53/0), McDowell (48/1), Mercer (174/0), Mineral (114/2), Mingo (154/2), Monongalia (913/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (34/1), Ohio (262/3), Pendleton (57/1), Pleasants (9/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (101/22), Putnam (177/1), Raleigh (203/7), Randolph (203/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (7/0), Taylor (55/1), Tucker (11/0), Tyler (13/0), Upshur (36/3), Wayne (194/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (230/12), Wyoming (29/0).

