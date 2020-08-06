Advertisement

6th annual Morgantown Marathon canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The sixth annual Morgantown Marathon has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was originally scheduled for Oct. 4.

Morgantown Marathon race officials said in a news release that after consulting with various parties involved in the event planning process, they decided that they would not be able to provide a safe race environment for attendees and volunteers. That also includes attendance limitations for the events across the Mountain State, West Virginia University’s scheduling uncertainty and lack of law enforcement availability on the event date. Not to mention the need to protect the event’s ongoing beneficiary, Operation Welcome Home.

“Over the past 5 years the Morgantown community has come together to help us put on a great event that showcases the beauty of our town and region,” said Morgantown Marathon Race Director, Jamie Summerlin. “We are sad that we are unable to host all 50 states and multiple countries again this year but we look forward to being back together in a safe and beautiful environment next fall.”

Morgantown Marathon officials said they are deferring 2020 participants to the 2021, which will be scheduled at a later date. The event team will also be offering A 100% refund to attendees who wish to retrieve their funds at this time.

“Since posting the announcement on social media, there has already been overwhelming support as participants request that registration be donated as opposed to deferred or refunded, so that OWH may still benefit from the fees,” event officials said. “Many have requested opportunities to donate to OWH directly, so that they may continue to give back as the organization must financially plan without holding its largest annual fundraiser.”

“We are so fortunate to have acquired so many generous supporters of OWH and its efforts during the last six years,” said OWH CEO, Brett Simpson. “Despite this difficult time many are facing, our event attendees continue to give back to our nation’s heroes in any way they can and we could not be more grateful.”

