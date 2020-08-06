Ann Marie Luckey, 79, of Rivesville, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at United Hospital Center, surrounded by her family. She was born on June 1, 1941 in Fairmont; the daughter of the late Virgil Summers and Mary (Munchin) Summers. Ann graduated from Rivesville High School and attended West Virginia Business College. She worked at the Westinghouse for ten years, WVU doctor’s office as an office manager, where she scheduled surgeries and a private doctor’s offices in Myrtle Beach. Ann was an animal lover; she especially loved her dogs and cats. She loved spending time with her family and loved to travel. Ann is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Warren Luckey of Rivesville; her three daughters, Debbie Currey and her husband, Doug of Orange Beach, Florida, Tina Gifford and her husband, Duane of Peoria Arizona, and Kristin Luckey-Sorine and her husband, Mark of Peoria Arizona; her eight grandchildren, Trevin Currey, Abigail Currey, Porter Currey, Tristan Gifford, Christopher Cyrus, Ali Palmer, Sophia Sorine and Ava Sorine; her sister, Dorothy Mae Shamblen and her husband, Lynn of Fairmont; and her two nephews, Randy Shamblen and his wife, Brenda of Norfolk, VA and their children and Mark Shamblen of Fairmont. In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by a nephew, Tommy Shamblen. Memorial Contributions may be made to Marion County Humane Society, P. O. Box 905, Fairmont, WV 26554. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 3:00 pm until the time of the memorial service at 6:00 pm., at the funeral home. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

