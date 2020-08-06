Advertisement

Published: Aug. 6, 2020
Brenda Denise (Utt) Franc, age 49 of Maple Avenue, Grafton, WV passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at her home. She was born August 13, 1970 in Morgantown, WV a daughter of the late Richard Keith Utt and Barbara Rose (Moran) Utt. She is survived by her husband of 24 years, David A. Franc; one brother, Wesley Utt and wife Donna of Grafton; one sister Tina Keister and husband Hank of Woodstock, VA; one niece, Brooklynn Teeple, Grafton; two nephews, Cody Plott and Dylan Teeple of Grafton; great-niece Emma Plott of Flemington. Brenda was a graduate of Grafton High School with the Class of 1989 and later graduated from WV Junior College as a medical assistant. She was medical assistant for many years before caring for her own family. She attended the Beulah Baptist Church in Grafton. Brenda had a place all her own in the family of Alan and Leslie Jeffries.  She lived with and helped raise Danielle and Sean and was always the first one there at all special occasions for them and the twins, Jackie and Amber. She was the most giving, caring, and loving soul on earth.  She has two soulmates, David her husband, and her lifelong best friend, Erika Miller Huckaby of Silverdale, WA.  She gave anyone a shoulder to cry on and always knew how to comfort them.  Brenda’s love was unconditional for anyone. At her request, she will be cremated.  There will be no funeral home visitation or funeral A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton is in charge of the arrangements for the Franc family. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

