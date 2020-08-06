Advertisement

Cheetos Mac ‘n’ Cheese comes out this weekend

It's seriously cheesy
Frito-Lay and Quaker Foods are launching three flavors of Cheetos Mac ‘n’ Cheese: Bold & Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot and Cheesy Jalapeño.
Frito-Lay and Quaker Foods are launching three flavors of Cheetos Mac ‘n’ Cheese: Bold & Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot and Cheesy Jalapeño.(Source: Quaker Foods, CNN)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Chester Cheetah must be mighty proud of this cheesy goodness.

Frito-Lay and Quaker Foods are launching three flavors of Cheetos Mac ‘n’ Cheese: Bold & Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot and Cheesy Jalapeño.

The boxes and single-serve cups will be available starting Saturday at Walmart and will later appear at other retailers next year.

The PepsiCo-owned companies are jumping into a market dominated by Kraft and Velveeta.

The idea for Cheetos Mac 'n' Cheese came from a fan who was already using Cheetos to make a homemade mac and cheese.

It was so popular, the company decided to come up with their own version of it.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Democrats demand Postal Service reverse changes slowing mail

Updated: seconds ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY
A Democratic senator said Thursday he is launching an investigation into changes at the U.S. Postal Service that are causing delays in mail deliveries across the country just as big volume increases are expected for mail-in election voting.

News

Multiple crews respond to structure fire in Marion County

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Multiple crews are on the scene of a working structure fire in Marion County.

National Politics

Playing electoral defense, Trump claims Biden opposes God

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump is engaging in a deeply personal attack on Joe Biden, even questioning without foundation the former vice president's faith in God.

National Politics

‘See you in court’: ACLU files nearly 400 cases versus Trump

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Since the day Trump took office, the ACLU has filed 237 lawsuits against the administration and about 160 other legal actions.

National

Trump: Biden wants to 'hurt God'

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
Trump tells crowd on tarmac that Joe Biden wants to "hurt God."

Latest News

National

Trump, McConnell huddle with virus talks at risk of collapse

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Both sides have set a goal of reaching a deal by week’s end.

National

Senator Joni Ernst discusses latest in coronavirus relief talks

Updated: 1 hours ago

National Politics

Warrant issued for arrest of Alabama Rep. Will Dismukes

Updated: 1 hours ago
Dismukes said he maintains his innocence regarding allegations of stealing money from a former employer.

National Politics

Warrant issued for arrest of Ala Rep. Will Dismukes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|

National

Macron promises help, Beirut residents vent fury at leaders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE and SARAH EL DEEB
Lebanese officials targeted in the investigation of the massive blast that tore through Beirut sought to shift blame for the presence of explosives at the city’s port, and the visiting French president warned Thursday that without serious reforms the country would “continue to sink.”