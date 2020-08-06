Advertisement

Fairmont claims District 5 title with 2-0 win over Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -The Fairmont All-Stars are heading to the Little League state tournament as the Marion County boys defeated Bridgeport, 2-0, to win the District 5 title on Wednesday evening.

Owen Music was stellar on the mound for Fairmont pitching 5.1 innings allowing just 3 hits with 9 strikeouts. Carter McKnight entered in the sixth inning and got the final two outs of the game.

Fairmont will play Mineral County in opening round of the state tournament on Friday night at 7 p.m. in Greenbrier County. The double elimination tournament runs through Wednesday in Lewisburg.

