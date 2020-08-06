Advertisement

Floyd G. Bokey, Jr.

Published: Aug. 6, 2020
Floyd G. Bokey, Jr., 67, of Chestnut Hills, Clarksburg, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in the United Hospital Center.  He was born May 9, 1953, in Clarksburg, the middle son of the late Floyd G. Bokey, Sr. and Agnes Watkins Bokey. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 21 years Sharon Kay Bokey who passed away on August 26, 2013 Floyd is survived by two brothers, Robert Michael Bokey and his wife Joyce of Philippi, and William Frank “Bill”  Bokey of Rosemont; two sisters, Barbara Marie Delaney and her husband Roger of Bridgeport, and Brenda Elaine Bokey of Shinnston; along with many nieces and nephews and extended family members and friends, along with his lifetime friend Guy Raines. Floyd was a graduate of Flemington High School class of 1972.  He was retired from Billy Oil where he worked for over 30 years.  He also was a roofer and he loved to fish.  He was a collector of coins and guns.  He loved being with family and playing cards and he enjoyed going out for breakfast and coffee with friends and family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN  38105-1942 Condolences may be extended to the family at www.burnsidefuneralhome.com Family and friends are welcome to attend a graveside service at Bridgeport Cemetery on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Paul Byrd presiding.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

