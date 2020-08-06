Advertisement

Judge recuses himself in sentencing connected to deadly shooting

More than two years after a shooting on 11th Avenue in Huntington ended the life of a WVU student, two families looking for closure found out they’ll have to wait a little longer.
By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More than two years after a shooting on 11th Avenue in Huntington ended the life of a West Virginia University student, two families looking for closure found out they’ll have to wait a little longer.

Jakob Moore, the man pleading guilty to wanton endangerment in connection with the May 2018 shooting death of Parker Weekley, 19 of Huntington, was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday. That sentencing was delayed, though, after Cabell County Circuit Court Judge Alfred Ferguson recused himself.

“I’ve probably handled close to 10,000 cases over the years, and over the years I’ve realized sentencing is the hardest part being a judge that you can do because you’re judging people and you want to do the right thing in every case you possibly can,” Ferguson said in court.

The decision comes as a shocking blow to the Weekley family.

“It’s devastating,” said Weekley’s mother Aleshia Dailey. “It’s completely devastating to know that we have to come back and relive this thing again and not get justice for Parker. Already. After being two years long. We’ve waited. And so to be told that we have to do this again with someone else is devastating.”

More than two years after losing her son, Dailey says the wait for closure is not something Weekley would have wanted to have.

“He would want us to have closure,” Dailey said. “He would want us all to be able to move on and of course like you said still grieve but honor his memory more than having to relive this over and over.”

Moore is set to be sentenced in Judge Paul Ferrell’s courtroom at 9 a.m. Aug. 25.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

