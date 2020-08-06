Advertisement

Marley Washenitz verbally commits to WVU Women’s Basketball

First team all-state guard has two years of high school remaining
By Carly Nevis
Aug. 5, 2020
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - From the minute Marley Washenitz stepped on the court for the first time as a Polar Bear, it was pretty clear that she was a special one.

Washenitz verbally committed to West Virginia women’s basketball on Wednesday afternoon. Coach Mike Carey and the Mountaineers offered Marley in the summer of 2019 and have since been very present at her high school and AAU games.

“I never really knew 100 percent that I wanted to go there until I consistently went up there and they consistently showed support,” she said.

She had interest from over 20 college and held six official offers including Virginia Tech, Arkansas State and Boston College. But now, her focus will shift to getting better to be prepared for her days in the gold and blue.

“Since I have committed, I am going to be working more towards getting my body and my skill development ready for college so when I get to that level, I can start playing right away and working toward playing in the WNBA or overseas.

Washenitz was a first team all-state guard in 2019 averaging 24 points and 10 rebounds for the state tournament Polar Bears. She won a state title with them as a freshman in 2018.

