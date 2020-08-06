Advertisement

Mountain East Conference responds to canceling of DII fall championships

DII canceled all fall championships on Wednesday
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountain East Conference responded on Thursday to Division II’s decision to cancel all fall championships in 2020.

For now, the conference’s plan is to begin fall practices in September with competition starting on October 1st and running through the spring semester.

“We remain, as always, committed to the health and well-being of our student-athletes. We also remain steadfastly committed to providing a competitive experience at the highest level we can achieve whenever possible during the 2020-21 academic year for all of our sports as public health conditions allow.”

MEC Statement Regarding 2020-21 Season

