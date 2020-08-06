Mountain East Conference responds to canceling of DII fall championships

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountain East Conference responded on Thursday to Division II’s decision to cancel all fall championships in 2020.

For now, the conference’s plan is to begin fall practices in September with competition starting on October 1st and running through the spring semester.

“We remain, as always, committed to the health and well-being of our student-athletes. We also remain steadfastly committed to providing a competitive experience at the highest level we can achieve whenever possible during the 2020-21 academic year for all of our sports as public health conditions allow.”

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.