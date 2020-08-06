Advertisement

Multiple crews respond to structure fire in Fairmont

(AP Images)
By Samantha Ruff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:51 AM EDT
Fairmont, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Marion county.

According to the Marion County 911 Communication Center, first responders got reports of the fire just before 6 a.m.

The fire happened on AFR Drive in Fairmont at the paper plant facility.

At this time there are no injuries being reported and the fire is under control.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Winfield, Valley and Monongah fire departments responded to the scene, along with several other fire departments.

Stay with 5 News as we work to learn more details on the fire.

