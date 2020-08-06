Multiple crews respond to structure fire in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple crews are on the scene of a working structure fire in Marion County.

Marion County 911 officials say the call for the fire came in just after 4:40 p.m. Thursday. The building on fire is a residence on Kingsbury Court.

No injuries have been reported at this time, 911 officials said.

Pleasant Valley Fire Department, Winfield Fire Department, Barrackville Fire Department, Monongah Fire Department, Boothsville Fire Department, Bridgeport Fire Department and Grant Town EMS are on scene.

