Nicholas County man accused of sexually abusing 11-year-old boy in 2015 charged

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Nicholas County man is facing charges after deputies say he sexually abused an 11-year-old boy in 2015.

Johnny Holmes, 32, of Richwood, has been charged with nine counts of sexual abuse.

Nicholas County Sheriff’s deputies said in a criminal complaint that Holmes sexually abused the victim on at least nine different occasions.

The incidents happened between Aug. 2015 and Oct. 2015, deputies said.

Holmes is being held at Central Regional Jail. His bond is set at 90,000.

