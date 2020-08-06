Non-profit provides free life changing equipment

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Families with children who have special needs are getting some much needed equipment thanks to one non-profit.

Each family came to receive and review their free adaptive bikes and strollers.

The man who made it his life's mission to help others.

Over half a million dollars worth of life changing equipment given to local children in need.

Outside the mountaineer mall - bikes and strollers of all sizes line the sidewalk.

"We're ecstatic," said Annette Parker, a recipient of the adaptive bike, has two children and adopted four children who have special needs.

"You can't just stop at a department store and buy a regular bicycle for a child with special needs. It just won't work for them but these do," said Parker.

Life has changed for many during covid-19 but some are hurt the hardest.

The CEO of Variety, a children's charity Charles LaVallee believes every kids deserves a chance to be a kid.

"Especially in this time of the pandemic, which has just had a negative impact on all kids let a lone kids with special needs," said LaVallee.

LaVallee expressed his excitement and gratitude for Thursday's presentation.

"Over 300 West Virginia kids have gotten an adaptive bike an adaptive stroller or a communication device," said LaVallee.

Any person or family with an income of less than $131,000 is eligible.

"I said 'sir, I'm sorry there's no catch, he points and says, 'you mean to tell me if my wife make less than this $131,000 we can get this bike for our son?' I said, yes, sir," said LaVallee.

The application can be found at varietypittsburgh.org but don’t let the website name fool you, West Virginians are also welcome.

10 more of these life changing equipment will be presented next month.

