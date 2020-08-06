Rally to save local mascot

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

A group of all ages came together at Morgantown High School in support of the Mohigan.

People stood on the sidewalk with signs in hand to support the Mohigan.

Cars honked as they passed to acknowledge the rally.

Alex Biafora, a 2007 alumnus said, the community had a right to choose what happens to the mascot.

“We should all have those decisions because it’s part of our community, and we are alumni, and we should all be part of the decision-making process,” he added.

1982 alumnus, Michael Gray said the mascot was a sign of pride.

“It’s not a cartoon character or manga parody. It’s something that’s proud. The Mohigans always show in a proud and strong way,” he added.

The goal of the event was to raise awareness to get more signatures for their Facebook petition. The petition had reached over 4,000 signatures.

