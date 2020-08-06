Advertisement

Thursday Night Forecast | Cool Fog Overnight, Leftover Rain

Temperatures warm into the weekend
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We kicked off our Thursday afternoon with some sub-severe storms that migrated into NCWV from the Southeast around lunchtime. A nice soaking, as well as dense cloud cover, helped keep our temperatures down in the low 80s for today. The SE storms we have leftover will continue to bubble and burst until about sunset. Following that, some leftover rain and drizzle is expected for those areas as well as dense fog overnight.

Friday: Most areas will see drier weather with a mix of clouds to kick off the morning that slowly mix out for sunshine. Rain showers scattered across SE WV likely once again with the occasional storm that may branch off with some afternoon lift from daytime heating. Temperatures will be slightly warmer hovering around the mid-80s.

Saturday: A ridge building into our region teams up with surface high pressure to provide drier weather. A few morning clouds will likely linger for a bit before that bright sunshine takes over. Temperatures will begin to surpass those mid-80s with Central portions of the State flirting with the low 90s for daytime highs.

Sunday: Heat continues to build with strong sunshine, a similar feel to what we experienced much of last month. Rain chances remain fairly low but keep in mind during the Summer in WV, it is always possible to see a rogue shower quickly pop-up even on those sunny days. High: 90

Monday: Moisture continues to pull in as our broad ridge begins to break down. This will increase cloud cover and give us a sticky, more uncomfortable feel with higher dewpoints. Diurnally-driven showers to a quick t-storm possible. High: 92

