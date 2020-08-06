Advertisement

Thursday’s Weather Forecast

Dry Weather for the Weekend!
Meteorologist Adam Wright
Meteorologist Adam Wright(WDTV)
By Adam Wright
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We are already starting to see scattered showers and a few pop-up storms on our radar this morning. Most of the showers and storms will be for our eastern counties and in the mountain regions throughout the day. Most of the region will see sunshine and plenty of cloud cover for today. Temperatures today will reach the mid-80s as we will be changing our weather pattern as temperatures will start to climb going into the weekend and we will start to dry out. An upper-level ridge will move into our region as temperatures will approach the 90s this weekend.

Friday: Most of our viewing area will remain dry going into your Friday. With the greatest rain chances being in our mountain/high terrain regions to the east. Temperatures will gradually warm up as they will start to approach the upper 80s. High: 86

This Weekend: A high-pressure system will be dominant going into the weekend. Sunshine will be plentiful as temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

