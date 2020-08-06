Turfed in Tyler: Silver Knights unveil new 9.5 million dollar athletic facility
Adds new bleachers, press box & scoreboard as well
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SISTERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler Consolidated Athletics received a 9.5 million dollar makeover this summer courtesy of increased tax revenue from oil and gas.
The Knights will play on their new turf field this season. The facility also received new bleachers, press box and scoreboard.
