Turfed in Tyler: Silver Knights unveil new 9.5 million dollar athletic facility

SISTERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler Consolidated Athletics received a 9.5 million dollar makeover this summer courtesy of increased tax revenue from oil and gas.

The Knights will play on their new turf field this season. The facility also received new bleachers, press box and scoreboard.

A KNIGHT TO REMEMBER 🛡 🌙

For the first time ever, Tyler Consolidated practiced on its new turf field at Knight Stadium. 🏈 @Rucker_14 pic.twitter.com/i4IPiIXVCP — Darren Zaslau (@Zaslau5News) August 5, 2020

