Advertisement

’We are not getting the funds to continue to lead the fight’: Health departments struggling during pandemic

Marion County Health Department administrator says his agency hasn't received CARES Act money
(Madeline Edwards)
By Josh Croup
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Health departments can’t directly apply for CARES Act money through the state as many are struggling to stay afloat financially while they fight on the front lines of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

That’s according to Lloyd White, the administrator of the Marion County Health Department, who said his agency hasn’t received CARES Act money yet to help offset costs associated with the pandemic.

“It has taken a major hit on my budget,” White said.

His comments came during a conversation with Marion County delegates broadcasted Wednesday night on Facebook Live.

White said his staff just learned last week how to access CARES Act funding. Governor Jim Justice announced in April that the state would receive $1.25 billion from the federal government in CARES Act funding.

Justice rolled out his plan to spend the money more than two months later.

Under his plan, $200 million would be allocated to local and city governments to offset coronavirus-related costs. As of Wednesday, $68.1 million has been distributed.

“I think it’s ridiculous that other entities can submit directly to the state and we can’t,” White said. “There is absolutely nobody on the front lines more than local health departments in our state.”

He added the pandemic is taking a toll on staff to the point where some are canceling vacation days or being told by other staff members to take days off to unwind and refresh.

“I can tell you people are leaving because of anxiety, stress and burnout. They’re retiring,” White said of public health officials. “It is challenging, it is stressful, and everybody is stressed to the max. And then for us not to be able to get the funding when we’re the number one entity fighting this thing, it’s just mind boggling to me.”

In May, 5 News reported on funding struggles facing the Monongalia County Health Department serving the most populus county in north-central West Virginia.

Marion County delegates Michael Angelucci, Linda Longstreth and Mike Caputo, all democrats, led the live stream conversation with White. Caputo pointed to a letter they signed last month calling on the governor to call a special session of the legislature to “to deal with these types of issues.”

While the House had the support to call a special session, the same enthusiasm wasn’t matched in the senate or by the governor.

“You have our word,” Caputo told White, “We will keep pounding the door to try to get the money flowing down here.”

White said his department has only received a roughly $80,000 federal grant that was used up in a month and a half just with personnel costs.

“We pay overtime to our staff just because they deserve it, they’ve earned it, and quite frankly it’s expensive to work seven days a week when you’re working around the clock,” White said. “Those are the only dollars that we have received.”

His department also got word that it will get a $286,000 grant to eventually expand its staff for two years, but getting that money will take time.

“Local health departments are absolutely leading the fight,” White said. “But we are not getting the funds to continue to lead the fight. If we don’t get the funds, we’re not going to win the battles. If we don’t win the battles, we’re not going to win the war.”

“Those are the only dollars that we have received

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Multiple crews respond to structure fire in Fairmont

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Samantha Ruff
The fire happened on AFR Drive in Fairmont at the paper plant facility.

News

Rally to save local mascot

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
A group of all ages came together at Morgantown High School in support of the Mohigan.

News

Stonewall Jackson statue relocation lacks second vote

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
The Harrison County commissioners voted on whether to keep the statue of Stonewall Jackson in front of the courthouse today.

News

Gov. Justice announces new program to help with school reopening plan

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Every week, more questions about how students will return to school, what policies will be in place and how everyone will stay safe. During Governor Jim Justice’s covid briefing, he made an announcement about how schools will be allowed to move forward beginning September 8.

Latest News

News

Pet Helpers: Meet Jackson Pawlick Starr!

Updated: 14 hours ago
Let us introduce to you Jackson Pawlick Starr, also know as “Artist of the Dogs.” With part of his ear missing he often gets confused with that “other dog artist.”

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Pet Helpers: Meet Jackson!!

Updated: 14 hours ago
Pet Helpers: Meet Jackson!

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 14 hours ago

National

President looks to lift coronavirus stain on economy

Updated: 15 hours ago
President Donald Trump will visit a Whirlpool factory in Clyde, Ohio Thursday. There, he'll propose new steps to bring American jobs back on-shore, and tout his record revitalizing manufacturing.

National

Sen. Rick Scott on COVID-19 relief talks on Capitol Hill

Updated: 16 hours ago