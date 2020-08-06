WVU defender Brewster named to All-Big 12 Preseason Team

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer junior defender Jordan Brewster has been named to the All-Big 12 preseason women’s soccer team.

Brewster is a two-time All-Big 12 second team selection. She has started in all 45 games of her Mountaineer career and was a part of nine shuts outs for WVU’s NCAA tournament team in 2019.

She’s also scored 3 goals with 6 assists in her first two seasons.

Texas Tech and Oklahoma State each had 3 selections on the preseason team.

