WVU defender Brewster named to All-Big 12 Preseason Team
Two-time Big 12 second team defender
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer junior defender Jordan Brewster has been named to the All-Big 12 preseason women’s soccer team.
Brewster is a two-time All-Big 12 second team selection. She has started in all 45 games of her Mountaineer career and was a part of nine shuts outs for WVU’s NCAA tournament team in 2019.
She’s also scored 3 goals with 6 assists in her first two seasons.
Texas Tech and Oklahoma State each had 3 selections on the preseason team.
Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.