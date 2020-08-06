Advertisement

WVU safety Martin opts out of 2020 football season

Cited health concerns related to COVID-19
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU rising sophomore safety Kerry Martin will not play for the Mountaineers in 2020. Martin posted on Twitter on Wednesday morning that he has decided to opt out due to health concerns related to COVID-19. Martin cited asthma and sickle cell anemia.

Martin was recently in the lime light as his Twitter allegations led to the letting go of defensive coordinator Vic Koenning.

Kerry will now not be with the Mountaineers as they move forward without him. Martin was a member of the Pro Football Focus All-Freshman Team in 2019. He played in 12 games for WVU, registering 50 tackles, 2.5 TFLs and 5 pass break ups.

The Big 12 plans to begin its 10-game 2020 season in mid to late-September.

