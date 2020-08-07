Advertisement

Bryan Patrick Albertson

By Master Control
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Bryan Patrick Albertson, 38, of Bridgeport, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.  He was born on January 8, 1982 in Clarksburg, a son of Shawn Albertson of Bridgeport and the late Clara Marie Albertson. In addition to his father he is also survived by one son Isaiah Albertson and one daughter Scarlett Anna Albertson; a brother Scott William Albertson, Seattle, WA; and sister Emily Anne Shingleton and her husband George, Nashville, TN; three uncles, Dion Albertson and his wife Carrie, James Albertson and his wife Susan, and Lonnie Paugh and his wife Helen; three aunts Erin Albertson, Mary Ellen McKinley and her husband Randy, and Sue Paugh. Bryan was a 2000 graduate of Bridgeport High School, where he played football and baseball.  He was also employed for the last 15 years at Pratt Whitney as an engine mechanic.  He enjoyed riding four wheelers, watching sports and spending time with his children. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.burnsidefuneralhome.com Family and friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue Bridgeport, on Monday August 10, 2020 from 2 – 4 and 6 - 8 p.m.  Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Thomas P. Horne presiding.  Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery. Masks are required to be worn for the visitation and funeral services.

