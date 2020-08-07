Conversations begin to change city charter

RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

After over 100 years, the City of Elkins looked to change their government system.

City Council discussed some possible options to change its charter.

A big focus of this would change its government structure. At the meeting on August 6, Lawyer Tim Stranko presented potential ideas for a changed structure.

Two of the plans included adding a city manager. The city manager would be appointed by the council and take over day to day responsibilities in the city.

Council members raised concerns regarding the cost of adding a manger’s salary.

They were also concerned the public wouldn’t be able to participate in the decision due to COVID-19.

City Clerk, Jessica Sutton said, she thinks the council can still get citizens involved in the process.

“We certainly want to make the discussion as open as possible. There are possibly some limitations with you know the circumstances that we’re in but, I also think there is some opportunity as well,” she added.

Her plans included publishing online articles, sending out an electronic survey, and planning potential small sessions to find out what the citizens want from a charter change.

No formal decisions were made at this meeting.

