Friday Evening Forecast | Storms Continue East

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A loud crack of thunder likely woke many of you up this morning as we had some predawn storms bubble up across NCWV. Since that time, most of our convective weather has been confined to those Eastern regions once again with soaking rain, thunder, and lightning. No major threats for tonight besides some flash flooding that may occur in areas seeing excessive rain these last few days. A ridge builds into the weekend drying us out nicely. Temperatures will also begin to fall into the toasty side.

Saturday: As a ridge builds into our region with surface high pressure, most areas will reap in the benefit of some drier weather. A weak disturbance still may provide one more boom of thunder to a quick soaking to initiate the start of the weekend. High: 88

Sunday: Strong sunshine provides most clear sky to a few fair-weather clouds. Temperatures warming up into the low 90s. Looking mainly rain-free for another day.

Monday: Moisture continues to drag in as our broad ridge and surface high allows air to be funneled in from the South. With increasing humidity, we will increase our atmospheric moisture leaving us with an increased chance to see an afternoon downpour. High: 92

Tuesday: Uncomfortable heat and humidity with a juicy airmass allowing diurnally driven rainstorms to develop. Soaking rain and gusty storm winds likely. High: 90