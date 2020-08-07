Friday’s Weather Forecast

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We started off your Friday morning with some rumbles of thunder and heavy rainfall as the isolated rain showers will continue going into your afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s this afternoon and dewpoints in the upper 60s as humidity levels start to rise. Most of the rain will be east of I79. As our weather pattern is starting to shift. As an upper-level ridge will be moving into our region going into your weekend as temperatures start warm-up and the weather starts to dry out.

Saturday: A high-pressure system will be hovering our region allowing us to have a great start to your weekend with hot temperatures and dry weather. High: 88

Sunday: The warm weather continues as the 90s are back! The wet weather will hold off until Sunday night as another system start to approach NCWV as the thunderstorm threat ramps back up Sunday night. High: 90

Next Week: Multiple systems are expected to enter the viewing area next week as we await the slow-moving frontal boundary to reach our area. Multiple showers and thunderstorms are expected. Some storms could be on the strong side. High: 90s

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.