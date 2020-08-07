Gay Michele (Oliver) Weaver Gay Michele (Oliver) Weaver, age 57 of Grafton, WV passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born August 17, 1962 in Kane, PA a daughter of the late Frank Oliver and Gloria J. (Wilhelm) Oliver Huff of Wilcox, PA and was the step-daughter of the late Basil Huff. Gay is survived by and will be forever remembered by her beloved husband of 40 years, Joe Weaver and her son, Jim J. Weaver of Grafton; two brothers, Tex Oliver and Rick (MaryAnn) Oliver of Wilcox, PA; two sisters, Colette (John) Williams of Kane, PA and Darlene (Joshua) Bizzak, of Wilcox, PA as well as nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her dear pets, Kitty, Scootie, Smokey, and Lucy. In addition to her father and step-father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bart Oliver. Gay graduated from Johnsonburg High School with the Class of 1980. She married Joe weaver on August 9, 1980 in the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Johnsonburg, PA. The couple moved to Grafton, WV, where they built a happy life together. Gay enjoyed working at Save-A-Lot in Grafton for several years and spent 20 years working for the Bureau for Child Support Enforcement of Monongalia and Preston Counties, WV. She recently retired from her position as supervisor with the Bureau. Together, Gay and Joe owned and operated their business “Carved in Stone” for 22 years. She was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. A beautiful person both inside and out; she loved her family, pets and she enjoyed traveling. At her request, there will be no funeral home visitation or funeral. A memorial service for Gay will be held in Pennsylvania at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Taylor County Humane Society P.O. Box 243, Grafton, WV 26354. The Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton is honored the handle the arrangements for the Weaver family. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

