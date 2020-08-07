Advertisement

Gay Michele (Oliver) Weaver

Gay Michele (Oliver) Weaver, age 57 of Grafton, WV passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born August 17, 1962 in Kane, PA a daughter of the late Frank Oliver and Gloria J. (Wilhelm) Oliver Huff of Wilcox, PA and was the step-daughter of the late Basil Huff. Gay is survived by and will be forever remembered by her beloved husband of 40 years, Joe Weaver and her son, Jim J. Weaver of Grafton; two brothers, Tex Oliver and Rick (MaryAnn) Oliver of Wilcox, PA; two sisters, Colette (John) Williams of Kane, PA and Darlene (Joshua) Bizzak, of Wilcox, PA as well as nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her dear pets, Kitty, Scootie, Smokey, and Lucy. In addition to her father and step-father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bart Oliver. Gay graduated from Johnsonburg High School with the Class of 1980. She married Joe weaver on August 9, 1980 in the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Johnsonburg, PA. The couple moved to Grafton, WV, where they built a happy life together. Gay enjoyed working at Save-A-Lot in Grafton for several years and spent 20 years working for the Bureau for Child Support Enforcement of Monongalia and Preston Counties, WV. She recently retired from her position as supervisor with the Bureau. Together, Gay and Joe owned and operated their business “Carved in Stone” for 22 years. She was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. A beautiful person both inside and out; she loved her family, pets and she enjoyed traveling. At her request, there will be no funeral home visitation or funeral. A memorial service for Gay will be held in Pennsylvania at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Taylor County Humane Society P.O. Box 243, Grafton, WV 26354. The Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton is honored the handle the arrangements for the Weaver family. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com
Gay Michele (Oliver) Weaver
Gay Michele (Oliver) Weaver(Gay Michele (Oliver) Weaver)
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Non-profit provides free life changing equipment

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
Families with children who have special needs are getting some much needed equipment thanks to one non-profit.

Funerals

Brenda Denise (Utt) Franc

Updated: 19 hours ago
Brenda Denise (Utt) Franc

Funerals

Floyd G. Bokey, Jr.

Updated: 20 hours ago
Floyd G. Bokey, Jr.

Funerals

Ann Marie Luckey

Updated: 20 hours ago
Ann Marie Luckey

Latest News

Funerals

Lloyd Allen “Al” Lehman, Jr.

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:38 PM EDT
Lloyd Allen “Al” Lehman, Jr.

News

Fairmont soldier surprises parents

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:33 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
Police cars pulled over private first class Kenneth Stahl’s parents and older brother and told them there was a problem with their car.

Funerals

Richard Fay Menefee

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT
Richard Fay Menefee

Funerals

H. Parke Leggett

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT
H. Parke Leggett

Funerals

Lillian Curry

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:24 AM EDT
Lillian Curry

Funerals

Brenda Susan Coe

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 9:19 AM EDT
Brenda Susan Coe