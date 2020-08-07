Health officials report 156 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths in W.Va. Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 156 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Friday.

That brings the total count to 7,433.

DHHR officials also reported three additional deaths. The patients were an 81-year old female from Pleasants County, a 66-year old male from Mingo County and a 73-year old male from Mingo County.

“We offer our deepest sympathies to the families as our state grieves more losses due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 312,521 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 7,433 total cases and 127 deaths.

DHHR officials say 1,796 cases are currently active and 5,510 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR officials, 122 patients are currently hospitalized. Forty-six patients are in ICU, and 14 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (658/28), Boone (97/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (61/1), Cabell (364/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/1), Doddridge (5/0), Fayette (140/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (116/1), Greenbrier (91/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (105/4), Hardy (57/1), Harrison (213/1), Jackson (162/0), Jefferson (288/6), Kanawha (885/13), Lewis (28/1), Lincoln (81/0), Logan (209/0), Marion (179/4), Marshall (126/4), Mason (54/0), McDowell (57/1), Mercer (177/0), Mineral (115/2), Mingo (156/2), Monongalia (918/17), Monroe (20/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (35/1), Ohio (263/3), Pendleton (39/1), Pleasants (11/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (101/21), Putnam (185/1), Raleigh (208/7), Randolph (204/4), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (15/0), Summers (7/0), Taylor (55/1), Tucker (11/0), Tyler (13/0), Upshur (36/3), Wayne (198/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (42/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (231/12), Wyoming (31/0).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.