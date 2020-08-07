Homeschooling is becoming an option for many parents during the pandemic

NORTH CENTRAL, W.Va (WDTV) - Navigating through the different learning options students can access during the times of a pandemic, it can be overwhelming, but the former president of the West Virginia Home Educators Association, Kathie Hess Crouse, said more parents are taking the homeschooling route.

"Because so many parents are unsure of how things are going to go with anything as far as school, personal life, jobs, what have you, homeschooling offers the flexibility that they can work with," she said.

That flexibility comes with many benefits, like when school work can be completed, having children learn on their own and the time spent on learning.

"Depending on the grade and the age, a kindergartener might only have half an hour or so of work a day--actually sitting down type work, and a high schooler might only have maybe four hours a day," Crouse said.

She also mentioned that this could be great for parents, especially during COVID-19, and many are already hoping on board. Crouse said based off of the homeschooling Facebook page she operates, there are a lot of parents making the adjustment.

"As of today, we're at 7,317 (Facebook members). 2200 of those have come in just the last probably 40 days, and a lot of them have already filed their paperwork," she said.

A Ritchie County mother, Nikki Wyer, is one who said homeschooling seemed like a better option for her seventh grade son.

"This whole covid thing came about and I didn't want my son to be a guinea pig when they went back to school," she said.

Homeschooling was also an option Wyer saw best fit for her son and family's health.

"For his safety and everyone elses safety, I just thought it would be better to homeschool him," Wyer said.

For parent's that are interested in homeschooling, Crouse said it's never to late to get started. They need to fill out a notice of intent (NOI) and turn that in to one of the three homeschooling organizations of West Virginia or the county board of education.

She also stated that one thing to keep in mind for those who are high school parents, currently all public high schools in the state do not accept homeschooling credit, which may result in falling behind schedule to graduate, but she said that all colleges in the state are required to accept.

