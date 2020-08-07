Advertisement

Law enforcement officials find drugs, firearms, pipe bombs during search of home in Clarksburg

During the search of a home in Clarksburg last month, law enforcement officials say they found drugs, firearms and three pipe bombs. (MGN)
During the search of a home in Clarksburg last month, law enforcement officials say they found drugs, firearms and three pipe bombs. (MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - During the search of a home in Clarksburg last month, law enforcement officials say they found drugs, firearms and three pipe bombs.

Bridgeport Police said in a news release that on July 30, officers, along with the Greater Harrison County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, Mountaineer Highway Interdiction Team and ATF executed search warrants at a home on Capitol Avenue.

The search warrants were based on a significant retail theft, as well as numerous suspicious activity and drug complaints from residents, police said.

When officials searched the home, they found evidence of retail theft, as well as methamphetamine and heroin, 12 firearms and a significant amount of ammunition.

During the search, police say they found three pipe bombs inside the home. An ATF bomb technician was called to the home and removed the bombs with issues.

Police say the investigation is still underway, and charges are pending on several of the people located at the home.

