Much confusion is floating around on what to recycle

UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Buckhannon Crossroads Recycling Center is closed effective immediately.

The center was plagued with contamination issues. shifts through the reasons why. The City of Buckhannon Waste Management says people are confused about what they should be recycling.

For example, household containers like bleach, are not.

Information Coordinator Callie Cronin Sams says that assigning staff at the Crossroads Recycling Center was costly and inefficient.

“The reasons we are we are limiting it to certain materials is those are the materials we have storage for here all the materials must be stored under cover for protection from the sun and rain,” said Sams.

Residents like Alan Shreve often comes here to the Mudlick Recycling Center.

“It’s real convenient out here they’re open five and a half days a week, so I don’t have to worry about going down next to Walmart,” said Shreve.

Staff who already work at the Mudlick recycling center on a daily basis, process the recyclables for market.

Not all plastic are recyclable. Residents should keep in mind that some of the recyclable items that are accepted include water bottles and milk jugs.

“No one’s going to get rich off of recycling, especially the plastics but it’s the right thing to do to protect the environment and what we tried to do is see what we’re getting the most of when the restrictions started coming,” said Wamsley.

The supervisor tells me that the bottom line is to just recycle, but to do it in a way that works for everyone.

Residential Curbside Recycling Schedule:

First and Third Tuesdays of Every Month

Please place bagged recyclables out at the curb in sheer bags using one of the blue bins available at the Mudlick Recycling Center. Please put your bin out the Monday evening before collection, as the crews begin very early in the morning.

Curbside Residential Collection is only available within the City of Buckhannon.

Mudlick Road Recycling Center & Waste Garage

Hours:

7:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Monday through Friday

7:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Saturday

(304) 472-4443

